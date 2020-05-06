Attention property owners

To the editor: I ask you to take a moment to read. The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has decided to pass the largest budget ever for 2021. It is unimaginable realizing the economic situation that Alaska faces that our mayor and certain members of the assembly could even consider such a proposal. Their attempts to justify the hiring of six new personnel for trash patrol and code enforcement is to add insult to injury. I have never heard such weak excuses.
All of this taking place by spending a $7 million settlement windfall. And in an attempt to balance the budget for this year, they are stealing $2 million from the Facilities Maintenance Reserve. They are headed right down the same road that got us into the maintenance issues I thought we were trying to overcome. More shocking is the realization that future revenues will be woefully short of covering these expenditures in the following budgets. Guess who pays?
I ask you to please contact the assembly via email immediately at assembly@fnsb.us and express your thoughts. Please share with your friends.