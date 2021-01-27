Attacks from the left

To the editor: The leftist media is repeating yet another slanderous false narrative about President Trump. Last January, many of us joked that President Trump was the first president to be impeached in response to crimes committed by leftists. This January, we can joke that President Trump is the first president to be impeached twice in response to crimes committed by leftists.
Last year, the person who actually threatened to punish Ukraine if they did not stop investigating his son’s crimes was Joe Biden. Yet President Trump was the one impeached for asking Ukraine’s president to help him investigate Biden’s coercion. (In fact, just this week Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene filed impeachment charges against President Biden for this very behavior.)
This time, the person who actually promoted breaking into the Capitol was BLM/Antifa professional rioter John Sullivan, who posted messages inviting people to break in with him, and then led the charge into the Capitol at a time before the president, who was more than a mile away, had even given his speech encouraging peaceful protesting. Though I have no doubt a small portion (less than 0.1%) of Trump supporters present that day eventually joined the break in, they were not the group leading the charge.
Yet, President Trump was not only falsely accused by the media, and impeached by Congress without due process, but was prevented from defending himself before the American people due to unprecedented censorship from the Big Tech companies. This attack on free speech was so Orwellian that world leaders who rarely agree with Trump on policy, and even the leftist ACLU condemned Big Tech’s actions.
The Marxist influence on our country is clearly seen in the left’s open war on free speech during the past 14 months. Both impeachments of President Trump should be viewed as vicious attempts to silence the greatest advocate of free speech in American history, as well as all his supporters. This pattern of behavior by the left shows us an example of what fascism and authoritarianism actually look like.