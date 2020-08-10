Attack on USPS

To the editor: Do you depend on the U.S. Postal Service? Perhaps you receive and pay bills or send birthday cards via mail; perhaps you get medications or Netflix movies by mail; perhaps you order from Amazon. The list is long.
The current administration is apparently trying to destroy the USPS. The president recently appointed a new postmaster general named Louis DeJoy. Traditionally the PG is a person who has risen through the ranks and understands the USPS. DeJoy has no USPS experience or ties; he is a wealthy donor to the president’s campaign.
DeJoy has announced changes that will hurt our ability to vote by mail. He has fired or reassigned 23 executives with decades of experience and concentrated power in his own hands. He has announced that no overtime will be permitted and has instituted a hiring freeze. His changes have already had the effect of slowing mail delivery. DeJoy has declared that mail-in ballots will need to carry 55-cent first-class postage instead of the usual 20-cent bulk rate postage.
Why?
The current president hates The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos. Bezos also owns Amazon, and Amazon sends lots of packages by USPS, so by extension the president apparently hates the USPS.
The president opposes mail-in voting for reasons he has shamelessly invented, like nonexistent fraud. Slowing mail delivery and making mail-in ballots much more expensive seem clearly designed to cripple mail-in voting. The administration evidently prefers that we gather at polling places and pass the virus around, or that many of us don’t vote, or our votes are not counted (I wonder why).
DeJoy and his wife, Aldona Wos, own assets in USPS competitors, including UPS and trucking company JB Hunt. Destroying the USPS would be a windfall for competitors.
Alaska needs the USPS. Send an email to Senator Murkowski at www.murkowski.senate.gov or call her at 907-456-0233. Contact Senator Sullivan at www.sullivan.senate.gov or 907-456-0261; contact Congressman Young at donyoung.house.gov or 907-456-0210. Urge them to defend the USPS!
Candace O’Connor
Fairbanks