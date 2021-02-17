Assessing the borough

To the editor: Just got our tax assessment from the borough. Our raw-land lot assessment went up over 30%, and the house and lot went up almost 7%. While I’m sure that we got 30% more performance out of the borough in 2020, I was convinced prior to the increase that I didn’t need most of the borough service that I’m offered, let alone to pay more for them.
Our neighbors were assessed $20,000 in improvements that they would be hard pressed to identify. Great move jacking up our taxes after one of the worst years in our lifetimes.
Let me propose that we dissolve the borough, give the schools to the city, and work out the rest of the borough’s services privately. I am a bit tired of paying people for a lifetime of taxing me, then being responsible for their retirements for the rest of their lives.