You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Assessing the borough

  • Comments

To the editor: Just got our tax assessment from the borough. Our raw-land lot assessment went up over 30%, and the house and lot went up almost 7%. While I’m sure that we got 30% more performance out of the borough in 2020, I was convinced prior to the increase that I didn’t need most of the borough service that I’m offered, let alone to pay more for them.

Our neighbors were assessed $20,000 in improvements that they would be hard pressed to identify. Great move jacking up our taxes after one of the worst years in our lifetimes.

Let me propose that we dissolve the borough, give the schools to the city, and work out the rest of the borough’s services privately. I am a bit tired of paying people for a lifetime of taxing me, then being responsible for their retirements for the rest of their lives.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.