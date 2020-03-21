Appreciation for GVEA

To the editor: As restaurants shut down and tourists stay home, Fairbanksans are struggling to pay the bills. This economic hardship will be compounded the longer the COVID-19 crisis lasts. During these moments of crisis, we see the true nature of our community institutions.
On Wednesday, Golden Valley Electric Association announced that it has temporarily suspended service disconnects for nonpayment and the assessment of late fees. This is the right move as families hunker down in their homes, using more residential electricity but often with deep insecurity about their next paycheck. Access to electricity is essential for safe and sanitary living conditions.
“The bottom line is the lights stay on and the power gets delivered,” acting CEO John Burns told the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce earlier this week.
GVEA is living up to the Seven Cooperative Principles that guide its mission, namely “concern for community.” GVEA’s response underscores its true relationship with its member-owners. GVEA does not just provide electricity; it connects and serves the people of Interior Alaska. It is our community-owned and operated electric cooperative.
We are fortunate to have a not-for-profit electric co-op. If you pay an electric bill and it’s in your name, you’re a member-owner. That means you can vote for the board of directors (Districts 1, 2 and 3 will be voting this May) and you receive capital credits.
Of course, GVEA is far from perfect. Our electricity is nearly twice as expensive as the U.S. average. GVEA also produces the dirtiest electricity in the Railbelt, and our air quality crisis is partially a result of burning so much coal and oil in our airshed. But the fact that GVEA is member-owned also means that we have the power to solve these problems and uplift our community.
GVEA’s response to COVID-19 helps us see our electric cooperative for what it truly is: one of our community’s most important engines of economic development. GVEA is a powerhouse for creating an economy that works for all. As we move forward into precarious times, I am grateful for our electric cooperative.