Appreciation for Catholic Schools of Fairbanks

To the editor: Three of our grandchildren attend Catholic Schools of Fairbanks at ICS Grade School and Monroe High School. My family cannot express enough gratitude for the teachers of CSF. With the closure of in-school learning at the onset of the pandemic, they immediately pivoted to successful online learning to finish out the 2020 spring semester. During this period of all-school online learning, grading of students’ daily assignments continued and resulted in academic course completion and semester grades.
They began fall 2020 reopening preparations shortly after the spring semester. They approached the challenge with solution-oriented mitigation planning and safety measures in compliance with CDC guidelines. Children of CSF have benefited from in-person learning since the beginning of the school year in mid-August. Since that time, there have been exceptionally low numbers of exposures and no in-school spread. Online learning is provided to students when quarantine is necessary while in-person education of all other students continues. It is not without daily challenges, I am sure.
The Nov. 28 News-Miner full-page story and photos of smiling children during the annual Catholic Schools of Fairbanks’ RAMS Day of giving was fantastic. It spoke volumes about the success of CSF’s dedication to safe in-person school.
There is the misconception that because CSF is privately funded through tuition, enrollment is limited to children whose families are of economic means. It is important to note that CSF raises significant amounts of private funding each year from Fairbanksans, Alaskans throughout the state, and national donors. Tuition assistance is provided to families unable to pay full tuition. Scholarships can also be awarded differently and are not always based on financial need. A community-wide funding effort to honor the personal goal of past director of schools, Nancy Cook Hanson, resulted in the establishment of the Nancy Cook Hanson Tuition Assistance Fund.
As simply stated on their website catholic-schools.org, “We believe interpersonal relationships are integral to a well-rounded education. If it could be done safely, we wanted to be able to provide our families with the option.”
Where there is a will, there is a way.