ANWR leases

To the editor: AIDEA should be congratulated on purchasing a major set of oil and gas leases at rock bottom prices. Buying when cheap and renting, selling or drilling when oil is dear is smart. It permits Alaskans, not Californians, to control their future in the oil economy. It will allow Alaskans to determine the amount of wildlife environment management that is needed. These leases will benefit our children as the Permian Basin dries up. I only hope that a pipeline will be laid by then to transport the gas that would otherwise be flared off so that Fairbanksans can stay warm and breathe at the same time.
