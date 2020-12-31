ANWR and my job

To the editor: For the past 10 years my main income to support my household has come from my employment of guiding trips in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, including the 1002 coastal plain area. In our Alaska politics it has been stated frequently how oil development in the refuge will create jobs. I am fortunate enough to have a job I love and that also supports my lifestyle, but my employment will be negatively affected if the ANWR coastal plain will be leased out for oil development.
Please keep me in mind as well as others in my same position when you say you support oil leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Opening the refuge to development is counteractive to preserving our Alaska way of life that so many of us love.