Letter to the Editor

Anti-vaxxers are a threat

To the editor: To be effective, vaccinations and herd immunity require a very large majority of the population to be immune; otherwise, the disease just keeps finding new victims and keeps being an ever-present danger to our health and indirectly to our economy.

For whatever reason, many people seem to feel justified in not getting vaccinated, putting not only themselves at risk but the rest of the population as well. Some even broadly propagate myths about the dangers of vaccines. While one can trace these myths back to a few deaths from the over hasty swine flu vaccine and some fake Chinese vaccines, most are just that, myths.

But what about individual rights, they shout! Well yeah, we aren’t about to lock anti-vaxxers up (imagine the breeding ground for the disease), but as they are a present danger to the rest of the population, perhaps a mathematically calculated tax would be in order. If the number is small enough that society has effective immunity, then no tax. As the number of those refusing the vaccine rises, the tax would rise (likely exponentially). To be fair, this should be combined with our tax dollars paying for the vaccinations so that it is not an extra burden on those who might have to choose between buying food or getting vaccinated.

Alex Koponen

Fairbanks

