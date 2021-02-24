You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

An unhealthy tone

To the editor: I am concerned about a recent change in tone in the opinions written by the News-Miner. In addition to local news stories, I have always valued the editorial board opinions as well. This is the first page I turn to each morning. FDNM opinions have often broadened my perspective, even if I didn’t happen to agree with the specific position. But something has changed in recent weeks.

A recent opinion lambasting the stalled effort to recall the governor drew legally incorrect equivalencies between the recall and an individual election campaign. This past Friday’s opinion pretended to be an even-handed treatment of Rush Limbaugh. Yet it cleverly failed to mention his only newsworthy contribution of the past many months — propagating the bogus claim of a stolen presidential election. This was followed on Saturday by an opinion that Congress should drop its concerns about the insurrection carried out against them in the U.S. Capitol and let bygones be bygones.

I have higher expectations than this for my hometown paper. My suggestions moving forward are to: (1) Keep attention on local and state issues. The News-Miner’s voice is essential on these topics. Opinions on most national topics simply aren’t needed and can’t compete with national news outlets. (2) Avoid purposefully inflammatory language. The pieces mentioned above included subtle word choices that added clear slant to otherwise factual statements. (3) Be extremely cautious of partisanship. Fairbanks is home to a healthy diversity of perspectives. The majority of us do not affiliate with a political party. It seems in the best interest of the News-Miner, and Fairbanks, to reflect that here.

