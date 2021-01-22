An un-civil war

To the editor: President Joe Biden’s Inaugural speech urging both parties to stop the “un-civil war” was dead on. Donald Trump’s reckless behavior after states certified their electoral votes led to the unanticipated win by both Democrats in Georgia, resulting in a 50-50 Senate for the fifth time in history. His insane rally on Jan. 6 sparked the assault on the Capitol. This horrendous event has given Senate Democrats justification to rule out abolishing the filibuster and effectively marginalize Republicans in Congress.
Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6 was matched in kind a week later by radical House Democrats including almost all Democratic leaders in an impeachment with speeches from the “Squad” referring to him as “Commander in Racist.” Freshman Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeachment because of lack of due process, stated on Meet the Press that a large number of Republicans would have voted for a censure motion, which Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to bring up, preferring instead to push a political agenda.
Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment papers (triumphantly signed wearing the same dress worn when she signed impeachment number one) will be delivered to a Senate under Democratic control with Chuck Schumer as majority leader. With President Biden and Republicans in Congress eager to move on with healing the country and dealing with numerous pressing issues, Democratic radicals in the Senate (who are also calling for censure of Senators Hawley and Cruz) will now have to make a decision whether they are more interested in getting their pound of flesh from their mortal enemy Donald Trump or working to move the country forward.
It sometimes seems that former Majority Leader McConnell is the only adult in Congress. The next few weeks will determine whether radical Democrats will carry out an impeachment trial of a private citizen, which Senator Cotton has noted is likely unconstitutional. McConnell has stated (together with Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan) that he is undecided regarding conviction should such unnecessary retribution be forced on the long-suffering voters of the United States. Perhaps Democrats should read their Bibles: “Vengeance is mine saith the Lord.” It is not for political parties.