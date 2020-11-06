An ode to President Trump

To the editor: Whatever you may think of President Donald Trump, surely you have to concede that against all odds he has made a real race out of the 2020 election. Moreover, the inability of Democrats from Biden on down, who almost universally have unfairly labeled Trump a racist and incompetent president, to compliment him on a well-fought race and some real pluses in governance makes their claims of bringing the country together totally laughable.
And the election is not over. Trump leads in all the states he must have except Nevada, where based on Politico Trump needs about 52% of the remaining approximately 24% of uncounted vote, which due to careful verification won’t be in until next week. In other states, despite media spin, Biden is closest in Pennsylvania, where he needs about 55% of the remaining vote to win. Moreover, while widely reviled by the media, Trump’s “Stop the counting” speech referred to Pennsylvania, where a state court overruled the Legislature’s law stating that no absentee ballots could be accepted after midnight Nov. 3. This is a very legitimate challenge, with the Pennsylvania court’s decision likely to be overturned should it go to the Supreme court.
However, for many of us who consider the arrogant, hubristic and Machiavellian Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi the real divisive and dangerous force in the United States, not Donald Trump, the retention of the Senate in Republican hands is a lifesaver. Competent Republican senators like our own Dan Sullivan have fought off unprecedented amounts of Democratic dark money thrown into elections by Schumer and company. But mostly rural voters stood firm everywhere and refused to be stampeded. Now if we just had some newly elected Democratic Congress members who have the backbone to caucus with Republicans and shut down Pelosi, we could again believe that Democracy has not perished in the United States. We can all hope!