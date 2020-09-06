You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

An idea for dining out

To the editor: First of all, and I think I speak for all the restaurant owners out there, I want to thank everyone for their boundless support during these new normal times. Ordering curbside pickup, buying gift certificates and patronizing indoor and outdoor dining have all contributed to our ongoing survival. After a hiatus of 13 years, Lavelle’s Bistro has even opened for lunch to try to boost revenue during this pandemic.

That being said, we understand that after months of quarantine or self-isolation people are now craving for social interaction and a desire to get back out and enjoy restaurants and bars again, but no business wants to be the cause of a surge in infections. We can follow all the safety protocols and attempt to keep guests as separated as possible, but on any given Friday or Saturday that becomes very difficult unless we turn away 50% of our clients, which would effectively put us out of business.

We want to serve the public but we want to be as safe as possible, and so I’m suggesting that guests not only make reservations so we can control the flow of people but that they also think of dining when it’s not so crowded like from Sunday through Thursday. If we can spread out patronage evenly throughout the week, it can go a long way to providing a happier and safer experience.

