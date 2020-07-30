An honest solution

To the editor: Many communities and even nations have made tremendous progress in eradicating the coronavirus. Yet, here in America, the White House denied the “Kung flu hoax” for months, the results being that we are sicker with more deaths than anywhere else.
Despite the efforts and sacrifices of our health care workers, many countries believe the USA has given up. Now, neither President Trump, his children, nor U.S. citizens are welcome in other developed nations.
“Herd immunity” without a vaccine, if and when one is eventually available, will take too long to save our economy or the society we knew.
However, there is hope, thanks to a simple, inexpensive saliva test that can be self-administered every day or so, and gives results in minutes.
The test could cost $1 and already exists. Michael Mina, a Harvard epidemiologist, explained how it would work in a recent New York Times article. More detailed accounts are available online.
People who test positive, including the majority who are asymptomatic, showing few if any symptoms, should be quarantined until they are no longer infectious. If necessary, accommodations should be arranged for those who cannot avoid contaminating family or friends.
The greatest obstacle for such a remedy may be a president who openly scorns testing, while censoring the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other medical authorities who insist science is more relevant than politics.
If allowed, the Food and Drug Administration should quickly approve this effective COVID-19 exam. Then, we could end this contagion in weeks and safely open up our schools, businesses, restaurants, etc.
The alternative might be we won’t have a fair election in November. What definitely will not make us greater is provoking a war with Iran or China, or the distraction of clandestine federal troops abducting Americans who protest against prejudice or totalitarianism.
Europeans, Asians and populations elsewhere are cautiously recovering from the pandemic but the USA is getting worse. The sooner we acknowledge the real dangers and honest solutions, the better are our chances.