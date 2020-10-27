You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

An educated vote

To the editor: The Alaska Division of Elections must be commended on the excellent “Official Election Pamphlet” just sent to us Alaskans for the upcoming election on Nov. 3. The pamphlet is well organized and concisely covers the biographies and the platforms of each candidate and provides maps of the corresponding house districts of those candidates.

It also gives a thorough presentation of the two ballot measures, including the texts of the proposed laws. As required by state law many judges are up for reconfirmation. Their biographies and their performance reports as provided by the Alaska Judicial Council are included. The Judicial Council does a thorough review of the performances of the judges and for this election recommends all of the judges be retained.  The booklet is completed with a detailed permanent fund financial report by the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.

This pamphlet cost the state of Alaska only 91 cents per copy, money well spent. So grab a cup of coffee, or a refreshment of your choosing, that is, a non-alcoholic refreshment of your choosing, and sit down and determine who and what you want for the future of Alaska. This is, for a government document, a very easy read.

And be certain to vote. In this small state you should, by now, see that every vote counts. Voting is easier than ever this year. There are many options to vote, so please take the time to do so.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.