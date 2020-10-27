An educated vote

To the editor: The Alaska Division of Elections must be commended on the excellent “Official Election Pamphlet” just sent to us Alaskans for the upcoming election on Nov. 3. The pamphlet is well organized and concisely covers the biographies and the platforms of each candidate and provides maps of the corresponding house districts of those candidates.
It also gives a thorough presentation of the two ballot measures, including the texts of the proposed laws. As required by state law many judges are up for reconfirmation. Their biographies and their performance reports as provided by the Alaska Judicial Council are included. The Judicial Council does a thorough review of the performances of the judges and for this election recommends all of the judges be retained. The booklet is completed with a detailed permanent fund financial report by the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
This pamphlet cost the state of Alaska only 91 cents per copy, money well spent. So grab a cup of coffee, or a refreshment of your choosing, that is, a non-alcoholic refreshment of your choosing, and sit down and determine who and what you want for the future of Alaska. This is, for a government document, a very easy read.
And be certain to vote. In this small state you should, by now, see that every vote counts. Voting is easier than ever this year. There are many options to vote, so please take the time to do so.