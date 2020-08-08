An age-old problem

To the editor: A few years ago I submitted a letter to the editor that the editorial staff titled “If Dollars Were Seconds.” I took the current national debt, then around $10 trillion, and looked back in time at various times, converting dollars into seconds. The national debt today is $26.5 trillion plus. There are about 31,536,000 seconds in a year so $31,536,000, if dollars were seconds, would take us to July 2019. You get the picture.
One billion seconds ago: Late 1988, Reagan, Michael Dukakis, Washington beat Denver in the Super Bowl.
Ten billion seconds ago: It’s 1703. The Jamaican pirate haven of Port Royal was destroyed by fire. Spanish troops will be in the Netherlands for another 11 years keeping tabs on those pesky Protestants.
100 billion seconds ago: About 1100 B.C. Helen’s face launches 1,000 ships, and iron is pretty popular. The prophet Samuel is born.
500 billion seconds ago: Now you’re talking! 15,500 years ago! And only 1/53 of the way to our debt: Some folks left spear points in the dirt in Texas. Chicago is under somewhere around a mile of ice. No Cubs baseball.
One trillion seconds ago: 29,000 B.C. Polaris wasn’t the North Star then. The star Vega would have sufficed. Some folks may have lived in Mexico and left some stone tools there.
Ten trillion seconds ago: Pachyderms and camels lived in the Americas, along with a 10-foot-tall sloth that could kill a grizzly!
Twenty trillion seconds ago: Birds the size of tyrannosaurs chased your granny Homo heidelbergensis around, and the Yellowstone super-volcano popped its top, twice!
26.5 trillion seconds ago: Here we are! 840,3091/2 years ago, probably a Monday. Good news! Polaris was probably the North Star. The Earth has been wobbling on its axis for a long time. One wobble takes about 50,000 years. This is about 17 wobbles ago.
How about we reign in some of this spending before we get back to the age of the dinosaurs?