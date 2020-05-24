Ambler Road alternative

To the editor: In response to Corri A. Feige’s Community Perspective in the May 11, 2020 edition of this fine paper I am compelled to ask why Feige cites the positive benefit of the DeLong Mountain Transportation System, which supports ore transfers from the Red Dog mine to its port facility just 16 miles from Kivalina, but fails to consider this as a viable alternative to the Ambler access road from the Dalton Highway.
I am well familiar with the National Environmental Policy Act, having spent many years preparing environmental impact statements. I submitted scoping comments requesting that this viable alternative be considered, but the Bureau of Land Management and the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority paid little attention to this alternative, citing briefly it was considered but dropped from consideration without any elaboration. Evaluating multiple routes from the Dalton Highway does not meet the intent of NEPA in assessment of alternatives and a revised supplemental EIS should consider the DeLong Mountain Transportation System port route alternative.
Feige also omits describing that the proposed road would need to cross national park lands. I am still perplexed that AIDEA presumes ore trucks will be using this proposed road to haul ore concentrates. Presumably these ore trucks would deliver ore to Fairbanks and maybe transfer the ore to rail cars or continue their merry journey to the Port of Anchorage? However, it appears in the EIS these ore trucks will disappear once reaching the Dalton Highway. There is no discussion about adequate facilities in Fairbanks to handle these vehicles and to allow for the transfer of the ore concentrates. The EIS is vague about many issues of concern. Using the DeLong Mountain Transportation System port facility eliminates all the reasons so many are opposed to the Ambler Road from the Dalton Highway.