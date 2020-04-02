Alzheimer's help

To the editor: Over 250,000 Americans under the age of 60 have been diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease. For too long, young and middle-aged Americans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s have had to live without critical care and support services, as support has only been available to older Americans.
Thankfully, all Americans with Alzheimer’s can now receive care services, no matter how young they are, because Congress stepped up and passed the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act with bipartisan support. This means all Americans with Alzheimer’s can finally receive critical care services, no matter how young they are.
Thank you to Senator Sullivan, Senator Murkowski and Representative Young for supporting this act and fair care for Americans of all ages.
Join us in the fight against Alzheimer’s at alzimpact.org/join.