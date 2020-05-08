Letter to the Editor

Alison Carter for GVEA board

To the editor: I support Alison Carter for GVEA’s board seat in District 3. My research on the candidates shows that Alison is a longtime Fairbanksan. She has unique and varied expertise. As an accountant and a lawyer, she has devoted her time and energies to standing up for the disadvantaged. Accordingly, one of her goals if elected is to help ensure affordable electrical rates for everyone, not just for the disadvantaged, but for all ratepayers.

I started attending GVEA board meetings about a year ago, and Alison has been at every one of those meetings taking notes. I’ve also seen her at other energy-related talks and workshops. I’ve never seen Rick Solie at a single meeting or event having to do with GVEA or electric generation issues. Alison recently served on the GVEA Member Advisory Committee for three years and served for two of those years as its chairperson. Alison’s sincere interest and knowledge of GVEA’s inner workings will make her a very effective board member from day one.

Alison has no ties to corporate interests that could benefit from her role on the GVEA board. However, I understand that Rick Solie is closely associated with a new gold mine that will be needing lots of electric power in the near future.

I believe Alison will bring a fresh perspective to the GVEA board and will be a very involved and effective director.

