You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Alcohol tax increase

To the editor: It is reasonable to assume taxation should be levied to support an organized government. But this segment of our business community is already taxed at a rate higher than any other. It is also a cohort that has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic greater than most. I understand the estimated city revenue generation from this 1% increase in the alcohol tax will be nearly $500,000 annually based on an average year’s sales of the alcohol beverage industry in the city limits. Much of this business segment has suffered revenue losses in the range of 40% in 2020 due to mandated closure and capacity restrictions, coupled with the loss of our tourism base and a respectful fear of social interaction by citizens. It is reasonable to assume that with nearly four months left, these businesses may end up down 50% or more in revenue compared to 2019.

I feel that the city of Fairbanks should look for some additional revenue streams to support the services citizens expect. This industry, at this time, would be unduly penalized when they can least afford it. The city’s restaurants and bars are already trending down 30% for the month of September. These businesses are struggling to keep the doors open and will certainly be injured by an increased tax burden. They will be forced to pass this cost on to their customers, who are already stretching their budgets as well.

While I understand the need to increase revenue stream, I suggest we look to tax other segments of the business community that may not be experiencing extreme loss. The alcohol industry, along with tobacco and marijuana, has historically been treated as a fountain of revenue that governments could access. Having a small base of users and a significant revenue stream, the general population is not bothered by it and it is perceived as a tax to offset the added expenses to society attributed to these industries.

Please reach out to your City Council and let them know this is the wrong time for this tax!

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.