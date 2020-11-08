You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Alaska's leaders and Trump

To the editor: President Trump went on national TV to issue a barrage of false accusations about our election. He characterized legitimate mail-in ballots as illegal. He falsely declared victory. He accused “them” of “finding” votes and stealing the election. Trump offered zero proof for his desperate claims.

Numerous studies of previous elections show that our elections are fair and legitimate. Numerous states, including Alaska, allow votes mailed on or before election day to arrive long afterward. Over 161,000 Alaskans cast their ballots by mail or early voting. These votes are neither illegal nor fraudulent. In a global pandemic, it is understandable that large numbers of voters would choose to vote early or by mail in order to avoid going to busy polling stations on election day. Trump’s baseless claims undermine public confidence in our free and fair election system. His recent statements are simply reckless.

Fortunately, some courageous Republican leaders have been countering Trump’s outrageous accusations. Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan responded, “There is no defense for the president’s comments tonight undermining our democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before.” Similarly, Pennsylvania’s Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said, “The president’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated.” It is crucial that Republican leaders speak emphatically to discredit Trump’s incendiary accusations. Their statements could play a crucial role in preserving American’s faith in our democratic process.

And what are Alaska’s leaders saying about the integrity of our election during this precarious time? Nothing. Their silence is beyond cowardly. It is despicable. Trump’s incendiary accusations threaten to incite violence by his ardent followers. Trump knows this, and he doesn’t care. Senator Murkowski, Senator Sullivan, Congressman Young, and Governor Dunleavy also know this. One would hope that they would care enough about our democracy to immediately issue public statements defending our election and refuting Trump’s falsehoods. Instead, all four of them are “off in a corner being quiet.” Unforgivable.

