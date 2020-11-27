Alaska's election system

To the editor: Across the nation there have been allegations of voter fraud. Elections are a power reserved to the states by the U.S. Constitution.
Alaska election security begins with requiring voters be properly identified and the use of trained poll workers. The voter’s name must be listed on the precinct register, and the voter must be personally known to the poll worker or present acceptable ID. If the voter is not listed on the register or lacks ID, they may vote a questioned ballot. The questioned ballot is placed in a secrecy sleeve and then sealed inside a second envelope. Election officials determine to what extent the questioned ballot is tabulated. Poll worker qualifications include no family relationship with a candidate, be registered to vote and be nonpartisan on election day.
A voter inserts the completed ballot into the scanner. The paper ballot is collected as backup in the event of a problem with the scanner, the count is audited, or a recount is necessary.
Alaska law permits volunteer poll watchers to be present at the poll. Their role is to assure themselves the election rules are followed, with no fraudulent voting.
After the polls close, the scanner tabulates the results, a results tape is printed and conveyed to the regional elections office. Poll workers must account for and secure all ballots provided to the precinct: unused, spoiled, questioned and cast.
Most early votes are counted on election day. Absentee, mailed, electronic transmission and questioned ballots are centrally counted at the regional elections office beginning seven days after the polls close. This delay is to provide time for properly postmarked ballots to arrive in the mail. Before these ballots are counted, a bipartisan regional audit is conducted.
The machine-counted results are then rechecked. Paper ballots cast in one randomly chosen precinct in each of the 40 districts are hand counted. A discrepancy greater than 1% between the machine and hand count will cause all ballots in that district to be hand counted. Poll watchers are present throughout these counts.
The results are certified and considered official. Only then may a recount be requested. Pertinent ballots will be hand counted.