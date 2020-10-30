You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Alaska's best option

To the editor: Alaska has a multibillion dollar shortfall for basic services. The best chance Alaskans have to deal with this terrible budget shortfall next year is by passing the Fair Share Act, Ballot Measure 1. The Fair Share Act ensures we get a better deal for our oil, but it will not, by itself, erase the deficit. It’s better we start with getting a fair share for our oil. We shouldn’t be paying an income tax and losing our dividends while we give away our finite resources.

Those of us who have been around for four or five decades as adults remember every time the oil companies have used the same scare tactics. They claim that jobs will be lost. Right after our bad current tax law SB 21 was enacted giving oil companies the sweet deal they have now, hundreds of jobs were cut. They promised more oil in the pipeline, but it didn’t happen. They claimed they’d leave even though the companies themselves describe the Alaska legacy oil fields as the most profitable anywhere.

As intended by the framers of the permanent fund, for every $100 in oil value, the state was supposed to get $33, or 33%, of the value. Right now the tax rate the oil companies pay is 4%. Our fair share will raise it to 12%. That’s still not even close to 33%. If we want roads, schools, ferries, public safety and a university and the like, we need to change our tax law. The Fair Share Act will begin to correct the mistakes that were made in Senate Bill 21.

Please vote “yes” on Measure 1.

