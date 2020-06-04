Alaskans need action

To the editor: My name is Marna Sanford, and I am running for Alaska State Senate representing District B: North Pole, Ester, Goldstream, and Farmers Loop.
The central piece of my platform is bipartisan productivity. This is why the News-Miner’s error in reporting last week was particularly troubling. I am not a registered Democrat. While it is true that I align with many Democratic values such as equity, responsibility, and empathy, I don’t think those values belong to the Democratic Party. I think those are Alaska values.
My family has been in Alaska for many decades and my husband’s family has been in Alaska for many centuries. Our values were grown in small-town Alaska, where the letter by your name does not influence your neighbor’s opinion of you.
My campaign is founded on the belief that it is critical we take the time to listen and act collectively. It’s a flaw in our current political model that so many decisions are based strictly on party politics or a single partisan issue. To build on our commonalities, we must foster discourse and welcome criticism. That’s why I’m running without a party affiliation — because Alaskans deserve a candidate who listens to everyone.
Good government means fiscal responsibility. It means having the courage to identify ineffective programs and taking the time to rebuild them. But it also means changing the conversation around social services and recognizing that no matter how responsibly we live our lives, hard times may strike any one of us. It means standing up for programs that support our children, our elders, and our most vulnerable neighbors.
Change happens when we elect accountable leaders who will pursue the solutions Alaska needs by putting people first and their political career second. I’m asking for your vote, not because we agree on everything but because we can disagree and still work toward a better Alaska.
Join us as we build a campaign with a place for all Alaskans. We’ve already had dozens of Alaskans donate, sign up to volunteer, and join our campaign. You can, too, because Alaskans need action.