Alaskans deserve factual information

To the editor: I sent a letter to Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski asking for full disclosure for Alaskans. I wrote them to follow up my phone call to their Fairbanks offices on the same subject. I wrote that as a retired North Slope project manager, I have had the time to listen to eight days of Senate impeachment hearings. In order to best digest the arguments and questions, I told them, I spent two hours after one hearing splitting wood in the backyard. It was another minus-20 day in town. What better way to consider these questions of national import?
After chopping my birch and spruce, here is what I told them I have concluded:
1. President Donald Trump is an ignorant and venal individual who nonetheless is president of the United States.
2. The House charges in Articles 1 and 2 are probably 95% true, representing actions very typical of this president and his administration.
3. The fairest way to determine the complete facts in this impeachment would have been to allow all additional relevant witnesses and evidence as determined by the Chief Justice to be subpoenaed and to appear at this hearing. Why don’t Alaskans deserve the complete factual information in this national debate?
4. However, even considering the likely possibility that additional (e.g., John Bolton) testimony would confirm the corrupt behavior of President Trump and no doubt further illustrate the continuing damage that this president will inflict on America, nonetheless it is my position that the partisan nature of the impeachment charges do not benefit the nation at this time.
5. Therefore, it is time to pursue a compromise outcome that provides national and political coverage for all concerned. And that is to conclude the Trump impeachment with its preordained Republican acquittal for the same reason as the Clinton acquittal — the outcome (for lying about sex or trying to influence foreign governments) is not worth the constitutional precedents that will result from conviction.
They should then proceed to a bipartisan censure of President Trump for conduct unbecoming the office. A simple and no-cost resolution that is nothing more than an acknowledgment that this president has damaged the national interest.
I asked Sens. Sullivan and Murkowski whether they agreed and, if so, to please advise what action they will take to ensure this president is so notified.