Alaska's new reality

To the editor: The Community Perspective by Rich Seifert on Feb. 17, “What does Alaska really need,” provides a wake-up call to Alaskans about the future viability of oil and gas production in our state. Income from selling oil (and gas) is on the way down, and it will continue down and eventually stop. The primary reason for this decline and eventual loss of state income from fossil fuels is that the cost of alternative energy is dropping rapidly in much of the country and the rest of the world. Major financial institutions like BlackRock, the world’s largest financial and assets manager, are no longer recommending investments in fossil fuels because of the risk given that green energy is rapidly becoming more economical than fossil fuels. Other large financial institutions are following BlackRock’s lead with the understanding that such investments are becoming risky. Eventually oil and gas assets in Alaska as well as elsewhere in the world will become stranded, meaning that they will become uneconomical to extract and sell.
The wake-up call for Alaska’s leaders, and for all Alaskans, is that we must immediately start developing other sources of energy like hydro, solar, wind and geothermal. The oil gravy train is about to leave the station. It would be nice to see some of our state leaders step up and acknowledge this impending problem and start dealing with this new reality.