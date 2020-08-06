Alaska needs to mask up

To the editor: COVID-19 cases are rising statewide. The time for a statewide mask mandate is now. We must control the spread of the virus if we want local businesses to thrive, schools to reopen for in-person instruction and our health care system to remain viable. Masks mitigate the spread of the virus — plain and simple.
Other states have brought their case and death counts under control through the introduction of statewide mask mandates. Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s suggestion to leave mask mandates up to individual municipalities is not legally feasible here in Alaska. Roughly half the residents of our state live in a second-class borough or the unorganized borough. Neither of these entities has the legal or constitutional authority to mandate mask use. Again, this is a plain and simple fact.
Dunleavy states that a statewide mandate makes no sense because some communities are unaffected by the virus. If that is the case, unaffected communities can opt out of the mandate, or a statewide mandate with exceptions could be issued. The governor has leadership options that can forestall a statewide health crisis.
Last weekend, two concerts were held at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds. Masks were suggested but not required. Sadly, I fear that Fairbanks will see a spike in COVID-19 cases within the next few weeks.
I realize that the decision to mandate statewide mask use may not be universally popular. However, this is not the time for a political decision, it is the time for a decision based on science. Now is the time for strong leadership for the good of our state.
Let Gov. Dunleavy know that it’s time for Alaskans to Mask Up!