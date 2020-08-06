You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Alaska needs to mask up

To the editor: COVID-19 cases are rising statewide. The time for a statewide mask mandate is now. We must control the spread of the virus if we want local businesses to thrive, schools to reopen for in-person instruction and our health care system to remain viable. Masks mitigate the spread of the virus — plain and simple.

Other states have brought their case and death counts under control through the introduction of statewide mask mandates. Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s suggestion to leave mask mandates up to individual municipalities is not legally feasible here in Alaska. Roughly half the residents of our state live in a second-class borough or the unorganized borough. Neither of these entities has the legal or constitutional authority to mandate mask use. Again, this is a plain and simple fact.

Dunleavy states that a statewide mandate makes no sense because some communities are unaffected by the virus. If that is the case, unaffected communities can opt out of the mandate, or a statewide mandate with exceptions could be issued. The governor has leadership options that can forestall a statewide health crisis.

Last weekend, two concerts were held at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds. Masks were suggested but not required. Sadly, I fear that Fairbanks will see a spike in COVID-19 cases within the next few weeks.

I realize that the decision to mandate statewide mask use may not be universally popular. However, this is not the time for a political decision, it is the time for a decision based on science. Now is the time for strong leadership for the good of our state.

Let Gov. Dunleavy know that it’s time for Alaskans to Mask Up!

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.