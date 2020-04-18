Letter to the Editor

Alaska isn't ready to reopen

To the editor: As of Thursday, April 16, per the website of the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, Division of Public Health, Alaska had tested for COVID-19 only 8,483 people out of a resident population of over 750,000.

Other than Wyoming, I have been unable to find another state with lower testing numbers for COVID-19. Most states have tested between 50,000 and over 100,000 people. It is true that you must look for something before you are able to find it.

It is my belief that our governor is hoping to use these low numbers to open up the state of Alaska for business as quickly as possible. That will include the tourism industry.

Imagine, in a month, the state of Alaska being flooded by hundreds of thousands of people, or more, from all over the world. We would not be able to test everyone coming in, track them once they are here, or provide the medical care for the additional numbers of people who would need it.

Our communities would be hard hit. The villages, many would be decimated.

Opening up without widespread testing, contact tracing, sentinel testing, and personal protective gear for every medical personnel and first responder would be a disaster.

We have a long way to go before we know the extent to which this virus has really hit our state. One would hope that the governor paid attention in history class, the day they discussed the Spanish flu, and how hard hit were the Alaska Native villages. It is to be hoped that the governor will pay attention now.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.