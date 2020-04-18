Alaska isn't ready to reopen

To the editor: As of Thursday, April 16, per the website of the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, Division of Public Health, Alaska had tested for COVID-19 only 8,483 people out of a resident population of over 750,000.
Other than Wyoming, I have been unable to find another state with lower testing numbers for COVID-19. Most states have tested between 50,000 and over 100,000 people. It is true that you must look for something before you are able to find it.
It is my belief that our governor is hoping to use these low numbers to open up the state of Alaska for business as quickly as possible. That will include the tourism industry.
Imagine, in a month, the state of Alaska being flooded by hundreds of thousands of people, or more, from all over the world. We would not be able to test everyone coming in, track them once they are here, or provide the medical care for the additional numbers of people who would need it.
Our communities would be hard hit. The villages, many would be decimated.
Opening up without widespread testing, contact tracing, sentinel testing, and personal protective gear for every medical personnel and first responder would be a disaster.
We have a long way to go before we know the extent to which this virus has really hit our state. One would hope that the governor paid attention in history class, the day they discussed the Spanish flu, and how hard hit were the Alaska Native villages. It is to be hoped that the governor will pay attention now.