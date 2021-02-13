Alaska is left high and dry by Canadian port closures

The government of Canada recently announced that cruise ship arrivals and departures from Canadian ports will be cancelled for the balance of 2021 until February 2022. This comes as a shock to our entire state.
Prior to the advent of the coronavirus it was estimated that cruise ship visitors to Alaska for the current year could be as many as 1,200,000. Polling indicates that the majority of all U.S cruise ship passengers have chosen Alaska as their No. 1 preferred destination. That dream has evaporated. The timing of the announcement is devastating on Alaska’s economy.
The Canadian government, because of the pandemic, has restricted Alaska-bound vehicle traffic entering British Columbia from Washington state. The exception is for “essential” travel only. This is also true from traffic originating in Alaska going southbound. The southeastern routes from Haines and Skagway north are both restricted to essential traffic only. The stark reality is that Alaska finds itself totally dependent on air transportation both north and south for at least the term of the virus.
The Canadian announcement leaves Alaskans with two alternatives — seek a waiver from the Jones Act (the federal law prohibits the carriage of American cargo or passengers between two American ports in a foreign vessel with a foreign crew). In 1920 Congress passed the Jones Act. U.S. Sen. Jones, from Washington state, sponsored the protectionist legislation when the railhead of Canadian National Railway was established through the Port of Prince Rupert, just 86 miles south of Ketchikan. The fear from the state of Washington was that Alaska’s supply needs might move to Canada rather than from Seattle.
Yes, it may be possible to get a waiver for the Jones Act. It has been done twice. A few years ago, Nome was running low of diesel and the U.S. supply vessel was delayed. Approval was granted for assistance by a Russian vessel to help bring in foreign supply. Earlier, under Governors Egan and Hickel, another waiver was granted when the state acquired from Northern Europe the Wickersham which operated as an Alaska ferry with an Alaska crew from Prince Rupert to Alaska ports, as well as between ports within Alaska. The ship was sold after the Jones Act waiver expired.
So where does that leave Alaska now? I’d say high and dry.
We have the Alaska Marine Highway system, certainly well rested, but without much interest or direction from the state legislature, the administration or the Department of Transportation. So we are facing a statewide emergency yet we have four out of 10 vessels that are of a main line capability to serve Alaska from the Lower 48 — the Malaspina, Columbia, Matanuska and the Kennicott. Each has a capacity of almost 500 passengers and roughly 109 vehicles.
Relief from the financial implication of operating two main line vessels, with one from Bellingham to Juneau and the other from Bellingham to Seward or Whittier, could come from the U.S. Transportation Department secretary’s announcement that $25 billion in federal funding allocations would be available to help the nation’s public transportation system respond to COVID-19. The act was signed by the president. The announcement stated that $2.7 billion would be allotted to large and small urban areas and another $2.2 billion for rural areas. Funding will be 100% federal with no local match required and can be used for operation needs which fit right in to the needs of AMHS.
I would suggest that the state request immediate emergency assistance from the DOT. In addition, propose an aggressive advertising effort both in and outside Alaska stating that “Alaska is open” with weekly sailings on a southeast route and the other across the gulf to Seward or Whittier. If the rates are reasonable, the traffic will come. We must be ready and have the will to make the best of a difficult situation while under COVID-19 limitations.
I would encourage the congressional delegation and our governor to make Alaska’s case for an emergency declaration. We are twice the size of Texas. Imagine if Texas roads were closed at state highway lines and the roads to Mexico were closed and the only way out was by the Gulf of Mexico ports. A state declaration for immediate relief would be called.
Our economy is in free fall and it may get worse. (The story is circulating that the closure of the Canadian ports to cruise ships with no advance warning is Trudeau’s response to President Biden’s closing down of the XL Pipeline by executive order with no warning to our Canadian neighbors ... who knows?)
So here we are Alaska. No way in and no way out except by air. That’s what I’d call high and dry.
Frank Murkowski was governor of Alaska from 2002 to 2006. He previously served in the U.S. Senate, where he served as chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee from 1995 to 2001.