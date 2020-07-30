Al Gross for U.S. Senate

To the editor: I support Al Gross’s candidacy to occupy the Senate seat now held by Dan Sullivan. My reasons are both that he is very competent and also that I want our senator to represent Alaska more than to support Donald Trump’s COVID-related actions. If Al were our senator, there would be at least one more U.S. senator who would stand up to the dangerous policies advocated by Trump or his surrogates. Plus, Al would join the three physicians now in the Senate. Health care has been a major issue for Dr. Gross. His background as an orthopedic surgeon as well as having a master’s degree in public health is needed in Washington. He helped spearhead efforts to add ACA protections for preexisting conditions to Alaska law. As a senator, Al would be able to help Alaskans deal with the federal bureaucracy as any senator does as part of his or her duties. This task is not unique to an incumbent. Plus, Dr. Gross’ medical background puts him in a better position to deal with our pandemic.
I attended (via ZOOM) the town hall meeting last week hosted by our two Alaska senators. Viewers expressed genuine human concerns relating to job losses and the need for replacement income. My question, “Why don’t you speak up,” never got asked of Senator Sullivan. I just can’t believe that he supports Trump’s response to the COVID pandemic. He hasn’t called the president to task over his deplorable handling of our crisis nor other misdeeds too numerous to mention here. I couldn’t help but think of the irony here — namely, that if Dan Sullivan and his Republican colleagues in the Senate called out Trump for some of his many failures, this senator might not have to spend so much time dealing with the terrible economic situation many Alaskans and others are now in. It has saddened me to see that Dan didn’t even come to Lisa’s defense when Trump lambasted her for speaking the truth. This would not happen with Al Gross in the Senate seat.