Al Gross for Senate

To the editor: A thank you to Sen. Lisa Murkowski for speaking out against the use of federal troops in Portland, Oregon, putting protesters into unmarked vehicles, escalating violence and for speaking out against undercutting or delaying our elections.
Sen. Dan Sullivan, on the other hand, “has declined multiple requests for interviews about the situation in Portland, and other subjects,” according to Alaska Public Media.
Sullivan will be on November’s general election ballot. Our votes for orthopedic surgeon and commercial fisherman Dr. Al Gross will bring us better representation.
If you have not yet registered to vote by mail, go to www.elections.alaska.gov