Al Gross for Senate

To the editor: In deciding who to vote for as senator, I looked at Dan Sullivan’s record as a first-term senator. Unfortunately, his absolute partisanship overshadowed his achievements. He has voted in lockstep with Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, never speaking out against the crippling actions of the Trump administration, undermining our institutions and democracy.
Sullivan and Republican colleagues stood by while Trump separated children from parents at the border; he kept quiet when Trump snatched Defense Department funding to build his haphazard border wall; and he generally looked the other way when Trump spoke well of white supremacists, and he ignored Trump’s insults to our service men and women.
Sullivan voted numerous times to end the Affordable Care Act that allows coverage even for preexisting conditions. He has accepted without comment Trump’s catastrophic inattention to the COVID crisis. He couldn’t muster any defense for scientific (e.g., CDC, NOAA), judicial, intelligence, and military departments when Trump disparaged the career professionals of these institutions.
And this week Sullivan voted to install a Supreme Court justice despite agreeing to thwart Obama’s nominee because we were “in the throes of a presidential election” and we should “let the American people, let Alaskans decide.” In my view “hypocrite” and “untrustworthy” apply to Dan Sullivan.
With his unconscionable silence and disingenuous explanations for his choices, Dan Sullivan has failed to represent and defend the long-term interests of Alaskans and our country.
I have decided to vote for an independent, lifelong Alaskan with an interest in working across the aisle to improve health care in our state and country, who will work toward economic sustainability including new job creation in our state, and who believes in the urgency of a response to climate change. Please join me in voting for Dr. Al Gross for U.S. Senate.