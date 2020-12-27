You have permission to edit this article.
AIDEA's resolution not good for Alaska

To the editor: Why is the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) doubling down on oil instead of advancing their mission to diversify Alaska’s economy? AIDEA’s unanimous passage of a resolution enabling the state to bid on oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is at odds with all but two of the 40 people who testified. Alaskans from Kaktovik to Ketchikan voiced concerns, including more Fairbanks residents than any other region, despite AIDEA only giving 48 hours of notice for a public comment meeting held the night before Christmas Eve, in the midst of a pandemic.

Former Gov. Frank Murkowski opened the meeting, speaking for 20 minutes at the invitation of the board, while everyone else was allotted two minutes, including Gwich’in elder and leader in Arctic Village Sarah James, who was muted mid-sentence. It was clear this meeting was a procedural step toward a predetermined conclusion: nothing could be said to alter AIDEA’s course.

Alaska is now poised to spend $20 million because of 40 years of sunk costs. Half of that “investment” will be a direct payment to the federal government. We should not be chasing fabled oil that may well be a bust, and no major US bank will finance. Alaskans deserve better.

