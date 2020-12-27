AIDEA off base with ANWR plan

To the editor: I read only yesterday about Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority’s (AIDEA’s) plan to use $20 million of public money to purchase oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. They provided only three days for public comment, undercutting public meeting laws. There are many reasons not to proceed with this plan. Here are seven:
1. This 1002 Area is a lynchpin of U.S. conservation lands in the Arctic. It is the only conservation unit to encompass an entire Arctic ecosystem through five biological ecozones. It links the Brooks Range with the Beaufort coast through a narrow strip of land that is now proposed for complete oil exploration and development.
2. There is no way to explore for or extract oil from the Arctic Refuge without doing permanent harm to the landscape, the animals, and the Gwich’in people. Destructive seismic methods and an extensive network of roads, pipelines and facilities and their indirect impacts will affect large portions of the 1002 Area.
3. Interactions with climate change are making the North Slope permafrost landscapes untenable for extensive infrastructure development because of the sensitive ground-ice conditions.
4. The cumulative impacts of climate change, exploration activities, and infrastructure have not been assessed in the leasing Environmental Impact Statement nor the recent Environmental Assessment regarding seismic exploration. These interactions will have impacts far beyond the footprint of any development.
5. The nation does not need this oil. We have to convert to new energy resources within the next few years before the refuge could possibly be developed.
6. The $20 million AIDEA is proposing to spend could be spent much more wisely to help Alaska dig itself out of the current recession than investing in a doomed attempt to extract oil from this place that has no prospect of seeing a return on the investment.
7. AIDEA may believe that these are Alaska lands to do as the state wishes, but these are national public lands that belong to the entire nation.
This action should be much more visible to the public. Please do not proceed with this clearly deceptive plan!