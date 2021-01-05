Affirming Biden's victory

To the editor: I want to take this opportunity to thank Senator Murkowski for assuring us she will do the right thing and vote to affirm the Electoral College vote count that has former Vice President Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump. There should be no question that she would do otherwise, and I do hope our other senator will also do his duty and stand by our Constitution and uphold the rule of law. It is time that Republican leadership put this nonsense about our election somehow being fraudulent or stolen in the garbage can where it belongs. To do anything less is an insult to the American voters who cast their votes and made their voices heard.
Elections have winners and losers. Voters go to the polls with the information they have been able to obtain about the candidates and make their choice accordingly. Is all the information they have correct? Perhaps not, if they have obtained it from questionable sources, it may not be. But regardless of whether a voter has made a choice based on “correct” information, they have still made their choice. There is nothing fraudulent about a vote freely cast by a legitimate voter even if everything they think about their chosen candidate is wrong.
Some people voted for Trump in 2016 and later found out he was not the man they thought he was, but there was nothing fraudulent about their votes, which were freely and legally cast. Those who did not vote for Trump accepted that he had won after the votes were counted. Even though they thought this was a terrible choice, they did not suggest that the Trump voters had voted fraudulently or stolen the election.
Our democratic system depends on free and fair elections, and we must respect the results even when we do not like them. To do anything less places us on a par with Third World dictatorships and failed states.