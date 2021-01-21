Advice for legislators

To the editor: Like most citizens, I am an arm-chair legislator. Lacking the courage to run for office, I nevertheless feel I know better than those who represent us what’s wrong with our society and how to correct it. In that spirit, I have some words of advice, not only for those returning to Juneau but also for all who serve at every level of government. I’m going to draw on the ideas of three thinkers to make my point.
Karl Popper sought to understand why we can never know with absolute certainty any scientific theory. He decided all theories, no matter how robust, like Newton’s laws, were provisional. We couldn’t know they were true but only submit them to the harshest tests to judge their fitness. Vigorous debate and constant testing are the ideal conditions for a good theory.
Psychologist Jonathan Haidt sees a related Darwinian influence at work in our makeup. He says millennia of tribal existence formed our natures so that we all bicker in our groups unless an external threat appears, at which point we band together. Haidt sees squabbles and gossip as healthy when we know each other at a tribal scale. We do, after all, need to live with each other. But today, hyper-partisanship and social media silos have poisoned our political and religious conversations. This, he says, is our foundational social problem. If we don’t solve it, we won’t manage other core concerns like national debt or climate change.
Haidt’s solution recalls a key teaching of Korean Zen master Seung Sahn, who, like Popper, views all our ideas, political and religious included, as provisional. In order to effectively engage with life and each other, “only don’t know,” Sahn advises. Clearing the mind of right and wrong allows us to see a little more directly into the heart of the matter.
And that’s my advice to lawmakers. Just don’t know. Squabble and debate with gusto, but don’t see your position as sacrosanct. Get out of your partisan silos and recognize we are all one tribe and there are dire threats around us.