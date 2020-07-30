Addiction to GVEA

To the editor: We, I and everyone in the North Star Borough, Nenana, Healy, Delta Junction in Alaska, and these United States are addicted to black gold — coal or oil. We are addicted to that black gold which we buy to relieve our withdrawals from the fossil fuel industry. We take this black gold and go home addicting our families, grandparents and grandchildren, while knowing we are poisoning them and leaving them a future asking why would do this when you knew there are ways to stop this addiction.
GVEA asks me to conserve by lowering my thermostat, using microwaves or small ovens, Kill-o-Watt Meter, lifestyle changes, seasonal changes plugging in vehicles with timer, days of service — this I have taken from their website.
GVEA is like drug dealers, which include plastic bag makers, national banks, insurance companies, money managers like BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard, the largest investors in fossil fuel projects. GVEA asks the citizens to create solutions for its created problems, and when we do (recycling, layering up, turning the thermostat down, educating ourselves more) yet you who are the dealers of these addictions get to run free by making and passing legislation to enhance our addiction and rewriting policies to make it impossible for the public to remove itself from the addiction. They are great drug dealers.
The state of Alaska put out an energy policy handout called “Alaska Energy Pathway — Toward energy Independence” in 2010 where Governor Parnell introduced the state’s vision, and it describes how Alaska could and should be 50% off of fossil fuels by 2025. He lied and the state of Alaska energy programs lied.
If you use any search engine and type in “Alaska Energy Pathway — Toward Energy Independence,” you will see for yourselves how the state has failed we the public.
Yes the withdrawals from the black gold will be beneficial to the people and businesses, yet not to GVEA or its board members. It is time to take responsibility and remove this black gold from citizens and embrace the Green Energy Plan. Withdrawals from coal and oil will be the answer.