Addiction is an illness

To the editor: The world needs to be educated in the focus of addiction so that those who are affected do not feel the shame that can come with seeking help. It is no secret that addiction is a serious problem for the lives of many. Worldwide, hundreds of millions of people struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. In the United States alone, there are 21 million Americans who struggle with addiction; sadly, only 10% of these individuals receive the treatment they need to help them due to a number of factors. These behaviors can contribute to mental health problems, homelessness, gang and domestic violence and poverty.
Chronic stress combined with poor coping skills increases the vulnerability for one to turn to drugs and/or alcohol to self-medicate and temporarily relieve pain. If stress is experienced too often, intense, prolonged stressors produce learned helplessness because the individual stops trying to avoid the stimulus and behaves as if there is no way to change the situation. This type of behavior can be dangerous to the individual who experiences it because they will not proactively seek ways to help themselves.
Because of how complex addiction is, many people seem to think that addiction is a choice, but it is a mental illness. The stigma surrounding addiction makes it difficult for those that suffer from addiction to seek help and treatment from family and even healthcare providers due to the shame that comes with it. If we are able to break the stigma that surrounds addiction, hopefully more people would feel comfortable with going to seek treatment or asking loved ones for help.