Letter to the Editor

Adam Wool steps up

To the editor: Adam Wool has a heart of gold and steps up to help out when there’s a need. He stepped up and opened a door to survival and huge change for the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival in 2013 when the UAF campus was closing for Davis Hall, etc. renovations. The FSAF board considered not having Festival at all that year. Meanwhile, Adam stepped up and said we could have concerts, classes even, at the Blue Loon. This was one of the greatest blessings during my tenure at FSAF and resulted in Festival becoming community-centered. The domino effect created connections and partnerships — neighborly, economically and artistically — that are still thriving today. His leadership and belief in the value nonprofits bring to community, to quality of life, helped make that happen.

His ongoing support of nonprofits and causes that enhance our community is clear. He does it with cheer and lack of malice, too. (How refreshing in these days of uncertainty.) And he’s a fine musician, which speaks to the soul of a person, one who can express the otherwise inexpressible in such a constructive, healthy way. He knows how to earn his way, too. I recall that as a teen he stepped up and mowed Jo Scott’s lawn in exchange for taking drum lessons at FSAF. Creative! I’ve witnessed him stepping up to play drums for nonprofit fundraisers, which no one would want to miss experiencing. I heartily support and appreciate what Adam does for our state and quality of life. Thank you to Adam for stepping up and for having a Fairbanks Golden Heart.

