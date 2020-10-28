Adam Wool for state House

To the editor: The election of caring and knowledgeable legislators is crucial in this time of declining budgets and uncertainty. It is more important than ever to have someone like Adam Wool representing us in Juneau. He is a common-sense moderate who can build consensus across political divides. His goal is to represent the best interests of a wide constituency, and, unlike some, he is open-minded and not focused on one narrow point of view.
I have known Adam Wool since his early days in Fairbanks when he started Hot Licks with his brother, and he continued to be a friend through the years at the Blue Loon. His business experience gives him special insights for the Alaska economy. And now with children of his own attending local schools and having earned a UAF degree, he has a broad understanding of the value of education and the need to support it. He has been a steadfast advocate for the University of Alaska for three terms in office, fighting against shortsighted and unjustified budget cuts. He consistently has done his best to reinstate budgetary support for our university, an institution so vital to Alaska’s economy and young people.
Adam Wool is a thoughtful, practical hardworking legislator who understands the role of government in our society. For those who want the best for our towns and villages, Natives, children and elders, he is the best choice and deserving of your vote in District 5.