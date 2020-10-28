You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Adam Wool for state House

To the editor: The election of caring and knowledgeable legislators is crucial in this time of declining budgets and uncertainty. It is more important than ever to have someone like Adam Wool representing us in Juneau. He is a common-sense moderate who can build consensus across political divides. His goal is to represent the best interests of a wide constituency, and, unlike some, he is open-minded and not focused on one narrow point of view.

I have known Adam Wool since his early days in Fairbanks when he started Hot Licks with his brother, and he continued to be a friend through the years at the Blue Loon. His business experience gives him special insights for the Alaska economy. And now with children of his own attending local schools and having earned a UAF degree, he has a broad understanding of the value of education and the need to support it. He has been a steadfast advocate for the University of Alaska for three terms in office, fighting against shortsighted and unjustified budget cuts. He consistently has done his best to reinstate budgetary support for our university, an institution so vital to Alaska’s economy and young people.

Adam Wool is a thoughtful, practical hardworking legislator who understands the role of government in our society. For those who want the best for our towns and villages, Natives, children and elders, he is the best choice and deserving of your vote in District 5.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.