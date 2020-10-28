You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Adam Wool for District 5

To the editor: I am writing in support of Adam Wool’s reelection as our state legislator for House District 5. He’s been a remarkably cogent and supportive legislator for Fairbanks during his time in Juneau. He has demonstrated an informed knowledge of the issues, and he has been a stalwart advocate for Fairbanks by supporting funding for our schools and our community. He knows the value of the University of Alaska to the local and state economy: It is an economic driver not only for the Interior but also for all of Alaska. Adam Wool has been a voice of reason. He is pragmatic and listens to all perspectives. Adam’s experience and ability to work across the aisle has served us well in Juneau.

We need Adam in Juneau as we continue to deal with the fiscal challenges we face. Please join me in voting to reelect Adam Wool for House District 5 to do the challenging work ahead.

