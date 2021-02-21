You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Across the aisle for Alaska

  • Comments

To the editor: I applaud House Republicans for nominating and voting for two members from last year’s Democrat Caucus to be this year’s pro tempor. House Republicans also put aside partisan politics to nominate and vote unanimously for a member from this year’s Democrat Caucus for the same position.

Additionally, last week a Republican put aside partisan politics to vote for another member of this year’s Democrat Caucus, Rep. Louise Stutes, as speaker of the house. The more our elected officials find ways to work together, the better things will be for us all.

I challenge members from the House Democrat Caucus to put aside party politics and follow the leadership already demonstrated by Republican House members who have been trying to find common ground with you. Please join the efforts of the elected majority, the Republican members across the aisle. Put Alaska back on track and begin solving the problems we face today and build a better Alaska for tomorrow.

Carolyn Porter

President, Matsu

Republican Women’s Club

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.