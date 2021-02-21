Across the aisle for Alaska

To the editor: I applaud House Republicans for nominating and voting for two members from last year’s Democrat Caucus to be this year’s pro tempor. House Republicans also put aside partisan politics to nominate and vote unanimously for a member from this year’s Democrat Caucus for the same position.
Additionally, last week a Republican put aside partisan politics to vote for another member of this year’s Democrat Caucus, Rep. Louise Stutes, as speaker of the house. The more our elected officials find ways to work together, the better things will be for us all.
I challenge members from the House Democrat Caucus to put aside party politics and follow the leadership already demonstrated by Republican House members who have been trying to find common ground with you. Please join the efforts of the elected majority, the Republican members across the aisle. Put Alaska back on track and begin solving the problems we face today and build a better Alaska for tomorrow.
Carolyn Porter
President, Matsu
Republican Women’s Club