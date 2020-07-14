Letter to the Editor

About the statues

To the editor: An option for the destination of all the statues, portraits, flags, etc. that are being removed and retired from public display could be a creation of a museum of educational history.

All these rejected items could be artfully displayed together, along with an unbiased account of the advancements they stood for and were created in honor of, ending with how the attitudes of the decades changed. As the improprieties for our present times are displayed beside them, maybe, just maybe, they could educate the present and upcoming generations, so these bad judgments will not be repeated as in the past.

