About that table ...

To the editor: I’m writing as part of the “Solidarity in Synchrony” project. You can find out more about it by reading the Community Perspective “A community project for all” published in the newspaper on April 11.
This writing prompt begins with a meditation to help me focus and center before I write a memory of a table.
I turn my head side to side and notice the shapes around me. I notice the windows, the walls, the floor, my modular couch. I’m noticing a lot of lines, squares, boxes. I close my eyes to imagine different shapes, like waves, circles, open-ended horseshoes.
I remember our communal, workshop tables inside the Fairbanks Correctional Center’s Education Room. I remember how a few months ago, when I entered the room, I noticed our large communal writing surface was disjointed. One of the tables was not aligned with the other. I went directly to the source of the problem and set about to rearrange the tables. We needed a smooth, seamless, writing surface and this was just not it.
But, no, I was wrong. The tables had been carefully placed that way because one of the legs on one of these tables was broken. People inside had already solved the problem by nesting the tables together. Luckily, I was told just before I made a mistake of fixing a problem that was the solution!
As I practice mindful social isolation right now, I’m curious about tables — my table is as much my companion when I write as my ancestors or my family in another state as the writers inside FCC. Tables are simple, ubiquitous and essential, yet there are so many kinds of tables, uses of tables, designs of tables. Try to list 100 tables. Table jokes and puns welcome.
News-Miner readers might enjoy writing from this prompt and also reading and responding to writing on voicesuncaged.com. This letter to the editor is part of a writing project that addresses the current protocol for everyone to stay inside but for our ideas and feelings to go outside ourselves, even if getting out means writing or drawing on a page in front of us or speaking out loud in song.