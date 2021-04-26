About that Anglo-Saxon heritage

To the editor: Victor Davis Hanson, self-styled classicist/historian, purported associate of the Hoover Institute of Stanford University (I can’t believe they would subsidize the drivel he has proposed) seems to extol the “ancient” traditions of our Anglo-Saxon forefathers (his, not mine) as the basis for the U.S. Constitution and the woeful erosion thereof by (implied) unqualified modern residents.
When Hanson’s forefather came to America he found himself to be among Indigenous “Indians” (our words, not theirs), African slaves, refugee Irish and Scottish, various Europeans, Spanish conquistadors, French, Asians, etc.
Most of the above were not regarded as free, full citizens (in particular, the foremothers). As time passed the original Constitution was amended to include most of the above-various residents as functional human citizens (even the foremothers). We are still working on the rest of the residents.
Obviously, the U.S. Constitution is not cast in concrete but provides a common sense, flexible guideline which we can and should live by, now and into the future. Anglo-Saxons are a small part of this heritage.