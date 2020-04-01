A word from McKinley Orthopedics

To the editor: This is a difficult time for everyone, including the staff and patients at our clinic. I can assure you that McKinley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is doing everything possible to keep patients, staff and the community safe.
Half of the 15 cases were patients who walked into our clinic for medical care and already had the virus without our knowledge. The sources of infection were multiple places throughout the community and the patients were not symptomatic in our clinic. These infections were identified because of our aggressive policies and screenings in accordance with the CDC and Department of Health and Social Services guidelines that we practice at our clinic to protect you and our staff.
Many of our patients have already heard from us directly, and we will be making more contact as the situation evolves. I want to remind everyone that the last known exposure in our clinic was on March 19, over 10 days ago. Any staff member who was within 6 feet of these individuals has been quarantined and has not been in the office since that time. This information is being made public now because we have been aggressive in testing and notifying everyone involved. If you were in the clinic and there was any risk of exposure, you have already been notified by the health department and our clinic. If you have any questions about your risk or exposure, please call our office or message us through our website. We have transitioned all of our appointments to telemedicine until we can safely see you again at the end of the week. We will be answering calls and questions remotely so that we can continue to care for your orthopedic needs.
This information clearly demonstrates that COVID-19 is community spread In Fairbanks. As testing becomes more available, the numbers are going to increase. Take it from someone dealing with this firsthand, you do not know when you may come in contact with someone who has this virus. Protect yourself and your family. Do not venture out unless it is absolutely essential. Please practice social distancing, follow the governor’s mandates and keep our community safe.