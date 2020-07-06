A wonderful, empty park

To the editor: When it was raining buckets recently in Fairbanks, my wife and I and the dog decided to drive down to Denali National Park and check it out. Kinda of a get out of town plus nostalgia trip because we used to take the kids down there in the early ’70s. That was when you put your auto on a railcar in Fairbanks, rode the train down, unloaded and drove in to Wonder Lake.
What struck me about the place amid coronavirus is the Alaskaness of it all. Totally Alaska license plates, mostly modest RVs and lots of young people camping with their children. Amid the dismal virus news, this scene made me feel hopeful about what’s coming up for our great state and the people of Alaska, and I encourage families to experience our park in the crowd-free environment of earlier days.