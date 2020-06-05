A wonderful 90th

To the editor: This letter comes to say how great it is to turn 90 and have friends in Fairbanks.
Friends urged me to look at the front page of my Wednesday paper to see myself cuddling Adela Jackson’s beautiful white cockatoo at my neck while sitting in my front driveway, and the inside page informed the world that friends were celebrating my 90th.
My good pal Sharon Bullock spearheaded the birthday drive-by with advice from many others who had gathered and discussed ways to celebrate when they couldn’t all get together at a restaurant or cookout or picnic, and the idea of a drive-by came up. Thanks to Phil and Suzanne Osborne for their help, and Amythe Strobell, and others. And Nelda Nixon for taking the photograph.
The paper said 20 cars drove by, but there were more than two people in some cars, so it was more than 20 people. Instead of driving by and going on, many parked and gathered around in my driveway and along the street to chat and a great time of visiting and sharing was had by all — everyone kept at least 6 feet away, and most were wearing a mask. I was told to be in my driveway at the given time, and I said why not get a caterer and everybody come to my big yard and eat, and I was told, no, everyone was just going to drive by. That isn’t what happened, but a great big party did.
This letter is to say thank you to all for all you did to make this birthday so memorable but also to say we can still have parties if everyone will observe the protocols of distancing and wearing masks. I was amazed and thrilled to see this happen, so I wanted to tell Fairbanksans that we can enjoy this summer with friends having good times together, just a few feet further apart than usual, and tossing kisses with a wave.
Best wishes to all.