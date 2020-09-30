A well-qualified candidate

To the editor: I have never before written a newspaper letter in support of a political candidate but feel compelled to do so for Sue Sprinkle. She is running for Seat E on the City Council, and I cannot think of anyone else more qualified. She has spent 20 years trying to make Fairbanks a better place to work, live and visit. A business owner, she still has found time to volunteer for various nonprofits, serve on state and local boards and work with city and borough planning committees. Serving on the City Council is another way to have an impact.
Sue’s personal qualities are equally important. I have seen her respectful attitude toward all, her compassion, and her honesty. She is able to make hard, sometimes unpopular, decisions but always with transparency so that it is clear what guided her choices. These qualities will be especially important as the town tries to recover from the economic miseries resulting from the pandemic. I urge you to consider Sue Sprinkle when you cast your vote.