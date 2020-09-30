You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

A well-qualified candidate

To the editor: I have never before written a newspaper letter in support of a political candidate but feel compelled to do so for Sue Sprinkle. She is running for Seat E on the City Council, and I cannot think of anyone else more qualified. She has spent 20 years trying to make Fairbanks a better place to work, live and visit. A business owner, she still has found time to volunteer for various nonprofits, serve on state and local boards and work with city and borough planning committees. Serving on the City Council is another way to have an impact.

Sue’s personal qualities are equally important. I have seen her respectful attitude toward all, her compassion, and her honesty. She is able to make hard, sometimes unpopular, decisions but always with transparency so that it is clear what guided her choices. These qualities will be especially important as the town tries to recover from the economic miseries resulting from the pandemic. I urge you to consider Sue Sprinkle when you cast your vote.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.