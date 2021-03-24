A weakening Gulf Stream?

To the editor: In an interesting recent scientific paper in Nature, Caesar et. al. (February 2021) use proxy data to indirectly trace the strength of the northward transport of heat in the Atlantic Ocean by examining the overall strength of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMC) over the last ~1500 years. In simple terms this is a measure of the strength of the Gulf Stream which is the main way the Atlantic Ocean transports heat poleward. This heat transport keeps Norway ice free and prevents sea-ice from going all the way down to the northern Iceland coast as happened in the early 20th century.
Due largely to increased precipitation induced by CO2 warming, atmosphere-ice-ocean climate models have predicted a slowing down of this circulation which somewhat offsets CO2 warming at high latitudes. More precipitous changes of this circulation are reputed to have caused glaciation events.
Caesar et. al.’s punch line is that over the last millennium the overturning circulation was relatively steady until the late 19th century when it started to slow down. However, the authors note that this decline was perhaps not so noticeable because of a short major upswing in the circulation in ~1990 peaking around 2010 and then falling back down to a current value slightly lower than the 1990 level.
Since idealized ice-ocean circulation “sector models” show that inclusion of sea-ice causes inter-decadal variations in the AMC, the drastic reduction of Arctic sea ice over the last ~40 years may have been responsible for this short-lived upswing. Or vice versa. Stay tuned.
In any case, that mitigation event being over, the slowing down of the circulation could be especially important in winter in Alaska when CO2 radiation warming is minimal simply because there is little sunlight absorbed by the ground to begin with.
These recent “Atlantic overturning” analyses notably show the complexity of CO2 induced climate change. It is not only a simple warming process as portrayed by the press and is moreover highly dependent on high latitude snow and ice processes studied at UAF, Alaska’s highly regarded polar research university. Hopefully, budget cuts will not impede our capable scientists.